In Brief This Week: RenovaroCube, Cyclomics, BGI Genomics, Oxford Nanopore, Revna Biosciences, More

NEW YORK – Molecular data science firm RenovaroCube said this week that it will take complete ownership of Dutch liquid biopsy firm Cyclomics. Earlier this year, the Renovaro Biosciences subsidiary had said it would acquire 75 percent of Cyclomics, which has been developing circulating tumor DNA assays using nanopore sequencing. RenovaroCube now plans to purchase the remaining 25 percent of the firm for an undisclosed amount, following "the resounding success of [the firms'] partnership and the remarkable synergy between the two companies." RenovaroCube's artificial intelligence platform, called Cube, currently contains more than 3,600 biomarker panels for 13 different cancers. The goal of the firms is to develop early cancer detection assays.

BGI Genomics said this week that it has established a new clinical laboratory at Uruguay's Parque de las Ciencias free trade zone. The facility, established with BGI’s Huo-Yan (Fire Eye) laboratory standards, is built to handle the entire genetic testing process, including sample handling, extraction, sequencing, analysis, quality control, and reporting. The lab employs Uruguayan technicians who are trained and supported by Chinese experts from the company.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies said this week that it has launched a compatible products program to expand the network of products compatible with its platforms and to enhance the overall user experience. The program is designed to establish and showcase approved compatible third-party products, "ensuring seamless use in combination with Oxford Nanopore’s sequencing products," the company said. Initial partners in the program include 4bases, Eppendorf, Fabric Genomics, GenDx, Geneyx, Omixon, Saphetor, Tecan, and Twist Bioscience.

Revna Biosciences, a biomedical company advancing molecular diagnostics and therapeutics discovery based in Accra, Ghana, announced this week that it has obtained two accreditations from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation. Its ISO 15189:2022 accreditation for clinical diagnostics verifies the facility's compliance with standards of precision, reliability, and patient confidentiality for human sample tests including those involving urine, swabs, blood, bone marrow, tissue samples, and plasma. Its ISO 20387:2018 accreditation for biobanking spans collection and acquisition, preservation, testing, storage, and distribution of tissues and blood products. The company said it is the first facility in the region to secure dual ISO accreditations.

Revvity this week declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.07 per share of its common stock, payable on Aug. 9 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 19.

At-home sample collection firm Getlabs said this week that it will provide sample collection services for genetic testing company Inocras (formerly Genome Insight), specifically for the firm's whole-genome sequencing diagnostic tests CancerVision and RareVision.

Genetic Technologies said this week that it has closed its registered offering of 1 million American Depositary Shares and concurrent private placement to issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1 million ADS. Proceeds from the offering, announced last week, were $2 million.

