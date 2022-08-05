In Brief This Week: PreludeDx, Lucid Diagnostics, VolitionRx, CirrusDx, More

NEW YORK – PreludeDx said this week that it has entered into an agreement with the Three Rivers Provider Network to offer its DCISionRT test to the network’s 200 million members. The test is intended to determine disease recurrence risk and radiation therapy benefit in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ. The proprietary provider network includes more than 5,000 hospitals and 75,000 ancillary facilities.

Lucid Diagnostics said this week that its laboratory, LucidDx Labs, has entered into participating provider agreements with preferred provider organizations Prime Healthcare, Three Rivers Provider Network, and Galaxy Health Network, along with specialized diagnostic laboratory network Alivio Health. Patients covered by the clients of the four networks will be able to access Lucid’s EsoGuard DNA test for esophageal precancer. The agreement provides rates of reimbursement as a percent of charges for services rendered by LucidDx Labs to covered patients.

VolitionRx said this week that it has closed its underwritten public offering of 3.45 million shares of its common stock at $2.00 per share for gross proceeds of $6.9 million. The company sold all shares in the offering, which included 450,000 shares in an option exercised by the underwriter. Newbridge Securities was the bookrunning manager for the offering. VolitionRx plans to use the proceeds for research, product development, clinical studies, product commercialization, working capital, and other general corporate purposes, including possible strategic acquisitions.

Infectious disease diagnostics and laboratory company CirrusDx said this week that it has acquired the Houston-based lab business of Dascena Labs, a CLIA lab with high-volume specialized testing capabilities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Rockville, Maryland-based CirrusDx said the acquisition will expand its national lab footprint and bolster its sequencing capabilities.

Integra Biosciences said this week that it has collaborated with nucleic acid extraction firm Macherey-Nagel (MN) to develop automated protocols for running a variety of MN NucleoSpin RNA and DNA extraction and purification kits on Integra's Assist Plus pipetting robot.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.