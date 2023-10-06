In Brief This Week: Pacific Biosciences, Bruker, MDxHealth, Mainz Biomed, Oxford Biodynamics

NEW YORK – Pacific Biosciences announced this week the resale of up to approximately 9 million shares of common stock on behalf of certain selling stockholders who received shares as a result of a milestone event completed Sept. 20, 2023, connected to the firm's acquisition of Omniome. PacBio will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Bruker said this week that it has completed its acquisition of single-cell biology company PhenomeX for $108 million in cash. Bruker announced an agreement to acquire the company in August.

MDxHealth this week announced a proposed transition from a dual listing of its American Depositary Shares on the Nasdaq and its ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels to a single listing on the Nasdaq. The transaction will involve a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares, while each ADS will be represented by one new share. Once the company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq, its shares on Euronext Brussels will be delisted, the firm said. MDxHealth added that consolidating trading of its securities will improve trading liquidity and reduce administrative and legal costs associated with being on two exchanges.

Mainz Biomed has partnered with Romanian lab firm Bioclinica to make its at-home colorectal cancer test ColoAlert available throughout Romania, the company said this week. The deal includes comarketing activities for the test, which is a PCR-based assay that analyzes tumor DNA in stool samples.

Oxford Biodynamics said this week that it has received a Proprietary Laboratory Analysis code from the American Medical Association for the firm's recently launched prostate cancer screening test. The code will be used to secure reimbursement for the EpiSwitch Prostate Screening test, a blood-based laboratory-developed test (LDT) that is designed to be used alongside a prostate-specific antigen test and increases the accuracy of those results to 94 percent compared to 55 percent without the EpiSwitch test, the company said. Oxford Biodynamics' test uses five proprietary epigenic biomarkers to predict whether prostate cancer is present.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.