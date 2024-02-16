In Brief This Week: NanoString Technologies, Invitae, Precipio, Abbott, Nicoya

NEW YORK – Analysts for JP Morgan said this week that they are terminating coverage of NanoString Technologies following its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and of Invitae following that firm's delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. JP Morgan's last rating for NanoString was Neutral, while its last rating for Invitae was Underweight.

Specialty cancer diagnostics firm Precipio said this week that its full-year 2023 revenues are expected to grow 62 percent to $15.2 million from $9.4 million in 2022. The New Haven, Connecticut-based company said its pathology services revenues rose 52 percent year over year, while its products revenues grew 115 percent. Revenue growth along with cost-cutting efforts initiated during 2023 led to a reduction in cash burn, the firm said, adding that it ended the year with $1.5 million in cash.

Abbott this week declared a quarterly dividend of $.55 per share, payable on May 15 to shareholders of record as of April 15.

Canadian life sciences instrument company Nicoya has appointed Medispec as the exclusive distributor for its Alto and OpenSPR surface plasmon resonance platforms in India, Nicoya said this week. The platforms offer flexible “plug-and-play” workflows for antibody quantification, epitope mapping, and drug screening applications.

