In Brief This Week: MedGenome, Signios Biosciences, Qiagen, Saide Genomics, NeoGenomics, More

NEW YORK – MedGenome US Research has rebranded as Signios Biosciences, the company said this week. Signios Bio offers genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, epigenomic, metabolomic, and spatial biology technology services, along with a proprietary, AI-driven bioinformatics platform, to pharmaceutical firms, biotechs, and academic institutions. The firm said it is expanding into spatial proteomics and antibody discovery to enable a better understanding of tissue microenvironments and disease progression. It employs more than 150 Ph.D. scientists including 60 bioinformaticians and data scientists. Signios Bio is part of MedGenome, which provides genetic testing in South Asia.

Qiagen said this week that its QCI Interpret One variant interpretation and reporting software was selected by the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a specialist oncology hospital in London, UK, to expand its Marsden360 liquid biopsy service for ESR1 testing for breast cancer patients. Marsden360 is a blood-based test that analyzes 74 genes to detect genetic mutations in circulating tumor DNA. Royal Marsden and Qiagen are also exploring additional collaborations within the National Health Service, including anticipated projects on rapid testing for lung cancer and acute myeloid leukemia using QCI Secondary and QCI Interpret One to streamline clinical NGS workflows.

Saide Genomics, a clinical testing lab based in Lithuania, said this week that it is using an exome sequencing kit from Nonacus and clinical bioinformatics software from Euformatics for its whole-exome sequencing test and has signed supply contracts with both companies. Saide said it is currently validating the test, after which it plans to offer it clinically.

NeoGenomics said this week that it has finalized its acquisition of Pathline, a New Jersey-based CLIA/CAP laboratory that is also certified by New York state. The deal, which strengthens NeoGenomics’ presence in the Northeast US, was announced last month.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.