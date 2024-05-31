In Brief This Week: Illumina, Sophia Genetics, Thermo Fisher, Precision for Medicine, More

NEW YORK – Illumina disclosed in its Form 10-Q filed earlier this month with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it is cooperating with the US Department of Justice on a False Claims Act investigation. The government is investigating “allegations that [Illumina] caused the submission of false claims to Medicare and other federal government programs because it misrepresented its compliance with cybersecurity requirements to the Food and Drug Administration and other federal agencies that purchase its devices.” Whether the investigation was spurred by a whistleblower complaint is not clear; DOJ has not returned a request for comment and Illumina declined to comment further. In April 2023, the FDA warned healthcare providers that Illumina's clinical sequencing instruments carried a security vulnerability.

Sophia Genetics this week launched a global consortium called Sophia Unity designed to accelerate cancer research, advance drug development, and support data-driven patient care. The new network will conduct research using Sophia CarePath, the multimodal module of the Sophia DDM platform, to aggregate and analyze complex real-world data, which will then be harmonized and curated using Sophia's AI technology and proprietary algorithms. Members of the network will then have access to this curated data to support oncology research. Sophia said that Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will be the first member of the consortium, with additional members announced in coming months.

Thermo Fisher Scientific said this week that its Applied Biosystems CytoScan Dx Assay and Chromosomal Analysis Suite Dx software are now updated to comply with the EU's In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation. With the compliance updates, cytogenetics testing laboratories can adapt to the latest medical device safety and efficacy frameworks and conformity assessments using the company's chromosomal microarray analysis solutions, Thermo Fisher said.

Clinical R&D services company Precision for Medicine said this week that it has acquired Algorics, which provides clinical technologies and biometrics services to the biopharma industry. The acquisition brings two clinical technologies into Precision for Medicine's portfolio: MetaVate, a metadata transformation engine that facilitates data conversion to meet Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) standards; and Clarity, a platform for clinical intelligence, risk-based monitoring, and study performance management. The addition of these platforms is expected to enhance Precision for Medicine's global capabilities in clinical data management, biostatistics, and programming, the company said. The acquisition also bolsters the company's presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Finnish bioinformatics firm Euformatics, in partnership with Finland's BC Platforms and Hungary's Oncompass Medicine and Genomate Health, has been awarded the third and final phase of a contract for the development of clinical reporting of somatic samples for a buyer consortium of seven central European hospitals, represented by Medical University Graz. The companies originally announced their partnership in 2022 to deliver the first two phases of the project, called Instand-NGS4P, a Horizon 2020 project designed to improve cancer diagnoses through integrated and standardized next-generation sequencing workflows, alongside integrated data from cancer gene testing, pharmacogenetic testing, and e-medication. The total pre-commercial procurement budget of the project is approximately €8 million ($8.2 million).

Integrated DNA Technologies said this week that it has opened a new 25,000-square-foot site near its headquarters in Coralville, Iowa. The building will be dedicated to manufacturing IDT’s synthetic biology products. “This investment provides IDT with a growth runway for its synthetic biology product portfolio and manufacturing arm to support the rapidly expanding global DNA synthesis market and related drug development activity,” IDT President Demaris Mills said in a statement.

German health informatics company Lifespin said this week that it has partnered with Acibadem University (ACU) and Acibadem Healthcare Group of Turkey to develop the use of metabolomics in personalized medicine. Under the agreement, Lifespin and ACU will combine their respective expertise to build an AI-enabled, NMR-based metabolomics precision medicine platform, and Lifespin will deploy its products across ACU's network through a software-as-a-service model. The partners also plan to collaborate on the digitalization of ACU's biobank and other healthcare-related projects. In addition, they intend to create a regional data analysis and data production center laboratory to help develop Lifespin's products and distribute them globally. Lifespin said it has built a database of metabolomic health profiles across more than 240,000 individuals with and without disease.

Centogene said this week that it received an extension from the Nasdaq on May 13 for continued listing of its stock until Aug. 26. The German molecular diagnostics and genetic testing company said it will need to achieve progress milestones with respect to its strategic alternative review process and regain compliance with the exchange's minimum market value of publicly held shares (MVPHS) requirement as a result of the completion of a transaction by Aug. 26.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.