In Brief This Week: Devyser, Thermo Fisher, Olink, Prenetics, Genetic Technologies, More

NEW YORK – Devyser said this week that it has expanded its distribution and commercialization agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific. The agreement now grants Thermo Fisher exclusive rights to globally commercialize Devyser’s post-transplant next-generation sequencing test portfolio, which includes the One Lambda Devyser Chimerism and One Lambda Devyser Accept assays. Previously, Thermo Fisher had exclusive commercialization rights in North America, Europe, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia.

Germany's market competition regulatory agency, the Federal Cartel Office, said this week that Thermo Fisher Scientific may go ahead with its pending $3.1 billion acquisition of Olink. The decision follows a Phase 2 review, initiated earlier this year, that concluded the merger would not significantly hamper competition. The deal is still under scrutiny by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Prenetics this week announced its Q1 2024 financial results, reporting that its revenues increased 30 percent to $6.4 million from $4.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The company saw a net loss of $9.1 million, or $.70 per share, compared to a loss of $11.0 million, or $.99 per share, in Q1 2023. The firm ended the quarter with $86.6 million in cash and other short-term investments. Prenetics reaffirmed that it expects 2024 revenues to be between $33 million and $36 million.

Australian genetics testing firm Genetic Technologies said this week that it has started testing operations in the US for its GeneType genetic risk assessment products. Houston-based specialty genetics lab Gene by Gene will perform the testing. The lab can process as many as 25,000 tests each month, Genetic Technologies said, adding that a previously announced distribution deal with Stay Healthy puts GeneType in a position for "exponential growth" in the US. The GeneType Multi-Risk Test uses buccal swab samples and clinical risk factors to generate scores for a patient's risk of breast, colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, melanoma, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, and type 2 diabetes.

The Physician's Accountable Care Organization (TP-ACO) this week said it has inked a multiyear agreement with Seattle-based YouScript to provide pharmacogenomic clinical decision support tools to TP-ACO's network of healthcare providers as part of a personalized medication management program. TP-ACO, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has participating healthcare providers across 13 states, all of whom will be able to access YouScript's platform to facilitate PGx testing and obtain results.

Aranscia and Signature RX this week announced a partnership to develop novel biomarkers and a personalized medication management solution for the effective use of GLP-1 medications. Under the multiphase partnership, the companies will conduct R&D into specific pharmacogenomic (PGx) and biomarker pathways for GLP-1 receptor agonists, incorporate evidence-based insights into existing medication management programs, and support supply chain needs to ensure patients receive access to critical medications. Under the partnership, Signature RX, a pharmacy supplier and 503B manufacturer, will also offer the YouScript Personalized Medication Management Program to all current and existing clinical clients. YouScript is an Aranscia company that provides high-evidence PGx insights to improve outcomes and lower care costs for chronic conditions and comorbidities often impacting patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.