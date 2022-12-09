In Brief This Week: Danaher, Lucira Health, Novacyt, Molecular Devices

NEW YORK – Danaher this week announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.25 per share of its common stock, payable on Jan. 27, 2023, to shareholders of record on Dec. 30. The board also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share of its 5 percent Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on Jan. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31.

Lucira Health and Loch Lomond Villa, a long-term care operator based in New Brunswick, Canada, said this week that they are jointly conducting a clinical study that will test residents, medical and support staff, and visitors for COVID-19 and influenza A/B using Lucira's COVID-19 & Flu test. The goal is to assess the effectiveness of Lucira's molecular testing platform in managing and minimizing COVID-19 and influenza A/B outbreaks in long-term care settings.

Novacyt announced this week that its Genesig COVID-19 3G Real-Time PCR test has received approval under the UK Health Security Agency’s Medical Devices (Coronavirus Test Device Approvals) (Amendment) Regulations 2021. The test received CE marking in 2021 and is designed to detect three separate SARS-CoV-2 gene targets from combined nasal and oropharyngeal samples. The firm’s PathFlow COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Pro and PathFlow COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test are both pending UK approval, the company said in a statement.

Molecular Devices, a San Jose, California-based provider of bioanalytical measurement systems, said this week that it has acquired patient-derived organoid (PDO) firm Cellesce for an undisclosed amount. Based in Cardiff, Wales, Cellesce focuses on contract development and large-scale manufacturing of PDOs for applications including drug screening and toxicity testing.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.