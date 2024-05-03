In Brief This Week: Color Health, American Cancer Society, Immunovia, Becton Dickinson

NEW YORK – The American Cancer Society and Color Health plan to provide free at-home cancer screening, initially for colorectal cancer, starting in June, the Biden Cancer Moonshot initiative said this week. The two organizations plan to partner with federally qualified health centers and community health clinics to make colorectal cancer screening freely available, in particular to people with no or insufficient insurance. Patients will receive a fecal immunochemical test (FIT) that looks for blood in the stool. Individuals will also have access to diagnostic follow-up through Color and ACS’s National Cancer Information Center. Going forward, the partners plan to add other cancer at-home screening tests.

Immunovia said this week that it plans to move its lab and US headquarters to Research Triangle Park in North Carolina. The move follows its announcement of positive results from a model development study for its pancreatic cancer detection test. Next steps include confirming the analytical validity of its new test and conducting a large clinical validation study, which will now take place at the firm’s new lab in Research Triangle Park. According to Immunovia, the decision to move locations is in line with a strategy it adopted in 2023 to streamline its operations and reduce costs. The new lab is significantly smaller than its prior space in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The firm also expects lower labor costs.

Becton Dickinson said this week that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $.95 per common share, payable on June 28 to holders of record as of June 10. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.80 per share.

