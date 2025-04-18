In Brief This Week: Chromatin Bioscience, Oxford Nanopore, Thermo Fisher, More

NEW YORK – Chromatin Bioscience said this week that it is collaborating with Astellas Pharma to design synthetic promoters. Under the agreement, Edinburgh-based Chromatin Bio will use its ChromatinLens bioinformatics platform to design promoters that are expected to control precise and durable gene expression in specific cell types. The company’s platform identifies gene regulatory elements and helps with the rational design of synthetic promoters for specific applications. It has applications in therapeutics, agricultural technology, industry biotechnology, and bioprocessing.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies said this week that it has expanded its Compatible Products Program (CPP). The program now includes approved products from 10x Genomics, Agilent Technologies, Asuragen, Day Zero Diagnostics, Hamilton Robotics, New England Biolabs, Opentrons, Pathosense, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Together, these partners offer a range of tools and products for nanopore sequencing, from single-cell and spatial biology platforms to automated sample preparation, infectious disease testing, and molecular biology reagents.

Thermo Fisher Scientific said this week that it has opened a new Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center in Carlsbad, California. The facility is designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of cell therapies, specifically by supporting biotech, biopharma, and translational customers developing cell-based immunotherapies, Thermo Fisher said. Through the new center, cell therapy developers can leverage Thermo Fisher’s product, technology portfolio, and knowledge to create comprehensive, end-to-end manufacturing workflows that can scale to enable their clinical and commercial needs.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office this week signed a memorandum of understanding with GlaxoSmithKline to launch a multiomics research institute within the country. The institute's goal will be to accelerate oncology-focused genomic science and precision medicine leveraging Abu Dhabi's biotechnology infrastructure.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.