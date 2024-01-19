In Brief This Week: Centogene, Genomics PLC, DermTech, Devyser, ERS Genomics, StemSight

NEW YORK – Centogene this week reported preliminary full-year 2023 revenues of between €48.5 million ($52.8 million) and €49.0 million, reflecting growth in the mid-single digits compared to 2022. In a statement, CEO Kim Stratton said 2023 "was a year of focus and transformational changes for Centogene," citing the firm's JV in Saudi Arabia and a lag in pharma program timelines, which impacted the its pharma segment revenue. "Heading into 2024, our pharma order book is set to hit new record levels," she said.

UK-based polygenic risk score company Genomics PLC confirmed this week that it has raised £35 million ($44.5 million) in a Series C funding round led by Foresite Capital and F-Prime Capital. The new funding "will expedite our growth into new markets where we aim to accelerate the adoption of polygenic risk," a company spokesperson said in an email.

Genomic skin diagnostics firm DermTech said this week that it is discontinuing the optional TERT promoter mutation add-on assay for its DermTech Melanoma Test effective March 1. TERT mutation testing had originally been offered as an adjunct based on initial data suggesting it conferred a modest increase in negative predictive value over the two genes — LINC00518 and PRAME — assessed by the firm's baseline assay. However, in the clinical setting, DermTech has found that less than one-third of patient samples contain sufficient genomic material for TERT analysis. In addition, the company's Trust 2 Study found that added TERT analysis decreased specificity slightly without providing a statistically significant increase in negative predictive value.

Swedish firm Devyser said this week that it has inked deals with a UK-based diagnostics firm and an Italian hospital. The firm said its US-based CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, signed a two-year agreement worth upward of SEK 25 million ($2.4 million) to provide Cyted's tests in the United States. The agreement includes Cyted's Heartburn Health Check with EndoSign esophageal health tests. Devyser also has won a SEK 1.5 million tender to supply cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene fragment analysis products to the University Hospital in Verona, Italy. The tender is for 12 months.

ERS Genomics said this week that it has granted StemSight a nonexclusive license to its CRISPR-Cas9 patent portfolio. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed. StemSight is a spinout from Tampere University in Finland that is developing off-the-shelf cell therapies for corneal blindness. Dublin-based ERS Genomics provides licenses to intellectual property around CRISPR-Cas9 technology held by Emmanuelle Charpentier.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.