In Brief This Week: Burning Rock Biotech, Biocartis, NYGC, Eagle Genomics, Theradiag, OpGen, More

NEW YORK – Burning Rock Biotech said this week that it has revised upward its projection for full-year revenue growth. The firm now expects to report 2022 revenues that were approximately 10 percent higher than what it saw in 2021. According to the company, the upward revision was primarily driven by a better fourth quarter performance compared to its prior guidance, issued in November. The company currently expects Q4 revenues down by a "single digit" year over year, with revenues from its central-lab and in-hospital segments down even further due to severe pandemic-related disruptions. Offsetting this, Q4 revenues from pharma services grew significantly compared to the same period in 2021, the firm said.

Biocartis reported this week that its full-year 2022 product revenues were €45 million ($48.8 million), including €35.8 million from cartridge sales and €9.2 million from instrument sales and rentals. Cartridge sales within the core oncology business grew 30 percent year over year, while SARS-CoV-2 cartridge sales declined 50 percent. The Belgium-based firm reported an operating cash burn of €38.5 million, a reduction of €18.1 million from €56.6 million in 2021.

The New York Genome Center said this week that it has launched the MacMillan Center for the Study of the Non-Coding Cancer Genome (MCSNCG). Funded by a gift of undisclosed size from the MacMillan Family Foundation, the center will bring together engineers, data scientists, mathematicians, technologists, and biology experts for an inter-institutional, multidisciplinary research program. The initiative will involve researchers from the BC Cancer Research Institute, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Columbia University, Morehouse School of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Northwell Health, New York University, and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Eagle Genomics said this week that it has received an unspecified investment from Omron Ventures to support global expansion and further development of the company's e[datascientist] software platform, which analyzes genomic and microbiome data at scale for assessing the viability, efficacy, and safety of products. Eagle disclosed a $20 million fundraise in October, an unnamed round which the firm said it would keep open to enable additional investments of up to $10 million.

Theradiag this week announced its full-year 2022 earnings results, reporting 10 percent growth in revenues to €12.2 million ($13.2 million) from €11.1 million in 2021. The firm’s Theranostics segment also saw 10 percent revenue growth, up to €6.4 million from €5.8 million in the previous year, and the diagnostics segment grew 9 percent to €5.8 million from €5.4 million. The growth in Theranostics revenues was due to recurring sales of the firms I-Tracker tests, the company said in a statement. Theradiag ended the year with a cash position of €6.4 million.

OpGen this week announced preliminary full-year revenue of approximately $2.7 million, in line with guidance from the company’s third quarter earnings call. The Rockville, Maryland-based company’s year-end cash position amounted to approximately $7.4 million, and on Jan. 11, the company closed a public offering of securities of $7.5 million with net proceeds of approximately $6.8 million after placement agent commission and transaction-related expenses. The company additionally implemented a 1-for-20 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule in advance of the February 2023 deadline.

MD Anderson this week announced licensing agreements with BostonGene and Tempus for its EGFR mutation classification system in non-small cell lung cancer. The system is designed to classify EGFR mutations into subgroups based on their structural changes and how sensitive they are to EGFR inhibitors, which MD Anderson researchers believe to be more effective as predictive biomarkers than exon-based groupings. Under the licensing agreements, BostonGene and Tempus will both include the EGFR subgroup classification in their clinical reports for NSCLC patients.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.