In Brief This Week: Biognosys, Tempus, Centogene, Standard BioTools, Eurofins, More

NEW YORK – Biognosys announced this week the operational readiness of its new proteomics facility in Newton, Massachusetts, facilitating access to the company’s services for US customers. The new facility will initially focus on the firm's TrueDiscovery data-independent acquisition discovery proteomics service for biopharma research. Biognosys said it expects to offer additional discovery and targeted proteomics services out of the facility in the future.

Tempus said this week that it has signed agreements for in-network provider status with Humana. Under the agreement, Humana’s over 13 million members will have improved access to Tempus’ portfolio of molecular profiling tests. The company said that in-network coverage of its assays will support broader access to precision cancer care and may lead to lower out-of-pocket costs for patients.

Centogene said this week that it has been recognized by the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research as a qualified organization to support partners conducting research and development projects in France. As a result, the company has been accredited for three years under the French R&D tax credit initiative. Under the initiative, which applies to eligible research-based companies that are subject to corporate tax in France, Centogene can now claim tax relief on 30 percent of all costs, up to €100 million, incurred for R&D activities that were outsourced to it.

Standard BioTools this week registered a prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to 26,392,931 shares of common stock as well as up to 6,127,190 shares of Standard BioTools stock issuable upon the exercise of warrants to purchase SomaLogic common stock and up to 5,564,799 shares of Standard BioTools common stock issued by the company upon the exercise of private placement warrants. The company registered the offer and sale of these securities to satisfy certain registration rights granted by SomaLogic that Standard BioTools assumed following the merger of the two companies.

Eurofins Genomics said this week that it has opened a new laboratory in the Seattle area for express Oxford Nanopore sequencing. The lab, based in Bothell, Washington, specializes in plasmid, amplicon, and bacterial genome sequencing and can deliver results within 12 hours from sample pickup. Eurofins said it has already lined up 30 partner labs in Seattle and is conducting daily sample pickup and sequencing.

Becton Dickinson said this week that it is collaborating with the government of Kenya through the National Cancer Institute-Kenya to support cancer diagnosis and screening for women's health. BD will support local cervical cancer awareness campaigns, HPV self-sampling training for community health workers, and self-collection kit distribution at local health clinics. It will also support the installation of a high-volume, automated molecular diagnostic system in the National Reference Lab in Nairobi, establishing a rapid diagnostic center at the Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi, and using digital sample tracking and results reporting to strengthen healthcare referral networks. The initiatives will be piloted in Nairobi County with the intention to expand throughout Kenya in the future.

Separately this week, BD said that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $.95 per share of common stock, to be paid on March 29 to stockholders of record as of March 8. In addition, the firm said the indicated annual dividend rate is $3.80 per share.

Pacific Edge said this week that for its fiscal 2024 third quarter, the number of tests processed dropped about 8 percent year over year to 7,172 tests from 7,768 in Q3 2023. The falloff largely reflected the reduction in the sales team to 17 people currently from a peak of 34 before Medicare administrative contractor Novitas announced a non-coverage determination in June of 2023 for the New Zealand-based firm's Cxbladder urine-based rule-out test for bladder cancer. In the US, the test volume was down almost 9 percent year over year for the three months ended Dec. 31, Pacific Edge said, while test volume in Asia-Pacific was down less than 1 percent.

Spanish biotech firm Amadix said this week that its colorectal cancer blood test PreveCol has received breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration. According to the company, the assay has been shown to have better diagnostic efficacy than currently approved colorectal cancer screening tests. Breakthrough device designation offers companies expedited assessment by the FDA for premarket approval of tests.

Revvity's board this week declared a quarterly dividend of $.07 per share of common stock, payable on May 10 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19.

Jupiter Medical Center, a not-for-profit medical center in Jupiter, Florida, said this week that it has partnered with My Gene Counsel, a digital health company, to scale its genetic counseling and testing for cancer. Under the collaboration, JMC will use My Gene Counsel's Living Lab Report for all current and past patients who have been seen at the center for genetic counseling. The report will provide JMC patients with updated genetic counseling information as new disease details are discovered, therapies developed, guidelines change, or genetic variants are reclassified.

In Brief This Week is a selection of news items that may be of interest to our readers but had not previously appeared on GenomeWeb.