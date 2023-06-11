Logo

BREAKING NEWS: Illumina CEO Francis deSouza Resigns

Jun 11, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Illumina said on Sunday morning that its CEO Francis deSouza has resigned, effective immediately.

Charles Dadswell, the firm's senior VP and general counsel, has been named interim CEO while Illumina's board of directors is conducting a search for a new CEO among internal and external candidates. DeSouza will continue to serve “in an advisory capacity” until July 31.

Stephen MacMillan, Illumina's recently-elected board chairman and Hologic's CEO, thanked deSouza "for his contributions and leadership," adding that "we are confident Illumina can continue to execute on its goals while we conduct and complete a CEO search process."

DeSouza, who became Illumina's president in late 2013 and CEO in 2016, had been under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn since March over his handling of Illumina's acquisition of cancer liquid biopsy firm Grail. Last month, Illumina shareholders voted to replace Board Chairman John Thompson with Andrew Teno, a candidate backed by Icahn, but reelected deSouza and Robert Epstein, who Icahn had also sought to replace.

In a letter to Illumina employees published on LinkedIn on Sunday, deSouza reflected on his 10 years with the company, saying that he helped transform a "leader in research genomics" into "the world's leading clinical genomics company" that derives about half of its revenues from clinical markets including noninvasive prenatal testing, cancer therapy testing, and genetic disease testing.

"My belief in the potential of Grail's potentially life-saving technology and the benefits of merging it with Illumina remains unshakeable," he wrote, pushing back against regulators in the US and in Europe, as well as Icahn and other investors, who have been objecting to the deal.

Going forward, he said he will "stay true to the mission of advancing humanity by harnessing breakthrough technologies," as well as spend more time with his two daughters.

Filed under

Business News
Sequencing
Illumina
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Foxtail Millet Pangenome, Graph-Based Reference Genome

Researchers in Nature Genetics described their generation of a foxtail millet pangenome, which they say can help in crop trait improvement.

Protein Length Distribution Consistent Across Species

An analysis in Genome Biology compares the lengths of proteins across more than 2,300 species, finding similar length distributions.

Novel Genetic Loci Linked to Insulin Resistance in New Study

A team reports in Nature Genetics that it used glucose challenge test data to home in on candidate genes involved in GLUT4 expression or trafficking.

RNA Editing in Octopuses Seems to Help Acclimation to Shifts in Water Temperature

A paper in Cell reports that octopuses use RNA editing to help them adjust to different water temperatures.