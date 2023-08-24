Logo

BostonGene, NEC, JIP Partner to Form Japanese Precision Oncology Joint Venture

Aug 24, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – BostonGene, NEC, and Japan Industrial Partners jointly announced on Thursday the formation of BostonGene Japan.

The new Tokyo-based business aims to increase access to genomic testing and to develop and validate personalized cancer therapy approaches using BostonGene's platforms, such as its Tumor Portrait Test for tumor subtyping through microenvironment profiling.

"We look forward to bringing BostonGene solutions to the Japanese market," Andrew Feinberg, president and CEO of BostonGene, said in a statement. "Already widely adopted in the United States, we firmly believe that our solutions will significantly improve the standard of cancer care in Japan by enabling personalized treatments and improving therapy development."

BostonGene has formed several partnerships this year aimed at helping to guide treatment selection, biomarker discovery, and development of cancer-specific tests. Recent partners include the University of Miami, Mater Research, and the Little Warrior Foundation.

