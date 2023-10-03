Logo

BostonGene, Johns Hopkins University Partner for Multiple Cancer Clinical Research Projects

Oct 03, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – BostonGene and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine said on Tuesday that they have signed a master agreement to collaborate on multiple cancer-related clinical research projects.

The partners plan to molecularly characterize patients' tumors, immune systems, and tumor microenvironments for their predictive value in treatment response. BostonGene will provide analysis, interpretation, and visualization of data obtained from genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and imaging studies.

The partners hope to identify somatic alterations; to evaluate protein expression; to compute tumor clonality, tumor heterogeneity, tumor microenvironment cell type composition, hereditary predisposition, viral infestation, and pharmacogenomics; and to predict neoantigens for personalized vaccine development. BostonGene will also offer bioinformatics pipelines to validate hypothesis-driven research to identify targetable molecular alterations.

Financial and other details of the deal were not disclosed.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based BostonGene also has collaborations with Massachusetts General Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Japan's Hokkaido University.

