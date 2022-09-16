Logo

BioVendor to Distribute Genes2Me IVDs in Czech Republic, Slovakia

Sep 16, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Indian genetic testing company Genes2Me said on Friday it is partnering with Czech firm BioVendor to expand sales of Genes2Me's in vitro diagnostics products into the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The deal further expands the reach of Genes2Me's next-generation sequencing and point-of-care testing products following the announcement earlier this month that Genes2Me had inked a deal with Axonlab as a distribution partner in nine other European markets. This spring, the firm also gained CE marking for more than two dozen next-generation sequencing-based panels for oncology, pharmacogenomics, and hereditary diseases.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

