Biotia Joins Mayo Clinic Program for AI Startups

Aug 16, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Genomics and artificial intelligence firm Biotia announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to join Platform Accelerate at the Mayo Clinic. 

Biotia will join the Accelerate program with a focus on validating its next-generation sequencing-based microbial surveillance service and readying it for clinical use. 

"Being selected by the Mayo Clinic Platform, we continue to transition our technology from the bench to the bedside and work to determine which infections and patient groups benefit the most from these innovative diagnostic technologies," said Biotia CEO Niamh O'Hara in a statement. 

Biotia's team will now have access to Mayo's Discover Platform, which houses longitudinal patient data that can be used to improve analytics and generate actionable insights. The firm will work with the Mayo team to test its infectious disease diagnostic AI models using de-identified clinical data and a curated cohort of high-risk patient populations for whom gold-standard diagnostics frequently fail. 

"Biotia was a promising fit for us because they are tackling a large clinical problem with a cutting-edge technology, which still needs translational work and clinical validation before it achieves widespread adoption," Eric Harnisch, VP of partner programs at Mayo Clinic Platform, said in a statement. 

Dorottya Nagy-Szakal, Biotia's chief medical officer, added in a statement that analyzing antimicrobial usage and drug resistance patterns "will inform our recommended usage and enable access for patients in need of NGS and AI technologies in order to improve patient care and fight antimicrobial resistance." 

Platform Accelerate is a 20-week program to help early-stage health tech AI startups get market-ready, according to the Mayo Clinic website

Selection for the program includes a benefit package valued at $200,000, consisting of access to Mayo's de-identified datasets, validation frameworks, clinical workflow planning, and mentorship. Mayo Clinic Platform also takes an equity position in selected startups based on their most recent valuation, convertible note, or simple agreement for future equity (SAFE). 

Platform Accelerate recently graduated an inaugural cohort of four AI technology firms focused on records and data management as well as care for patients with chronic diseases. In the second cohort, Biota joins six other firms. 

