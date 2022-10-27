Logo

Biora Therapeutics Sells Cell-Free DNA Patents to Roche Diagnostics

Oct 27, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Biora Therapeutics, formerly known as Progenity, said on Thursday that it has sold certain patent rights related to determining the origin of cell-free DNA to Roche Diagnostics.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

The patents are directed to methods and systems for determining the origin of DNA molecules in a cell-free bodily fluid sample, San Diego-based Biora said in a statement. The patent family, which resulted from Biora's previous molecular diagnostics research and development activities, includes an allowed application in Europe, a divisional application in Europe, and a pending application in the US. 

The applications describe the use of the technology to determine fetal fraction, detect the presence of cancer and transplant rejection, monitor organ failure or tissue necrosis, and diagnose heart disease, the firm said.

Filed under

Business News
Liquid Biopsy
Molecular Diagnostics
Roche
asset sale
Europe
North America
Breaking News
