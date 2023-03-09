Logo

Bionano Genomics Q4 Revenues up 30 Percent

Mar 09, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bionano Genomics reported after the close of the market on Thursday that its Q4 revenues increased 30 percent year over year while full-year revenues jumped 54 percent.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, the San Diego-based optical genome mapping (OGM) firm booked $8.2 million in revenues compared to $6.3 million a year ago, beating analysts' average estimate of $8.0 million and in line with the firm’s preliminary projections announced in January.

Q4 product revenue rose 39 percent to $6.2 million from $4.8 million in Q4 2021, while service and other revenue increased 33 percent to $2.0 million from $1.5 million.

Bionano said it installed 23 Saphyr systems during Q4. The company also sold 4,781 flow cells during Q4, representing 49 percent year-over-year growth.

The company's Q4 R&D expenses rose 52 percent year over year to $14.0 million from $9.2 million, while its SG&A costs swelled 28 percent to $25.3 million from $19.8 million.

The firm's net loss for the quarter was $38.7 million, compared to $22.9 million a year ago. It did not report a per-share loss. On average, Wall Street analysts were expecting a per-share loss of $.11 for Q4 2022.

For full-year 2022, Bionano's revenues were $27.8 million, a 54 percent increase from $18 million in 2021, slightly exceeding the average analyst estimate of $27.6 million and on the top end of its previously stated guidance of $24 million to $27 million.

"Bionano issued revenue guidance for the first time in 2022, and we exceeded our total 2022 guidance range," Bionano President and CEO Erik Holmlin said in a statement. "We were also pleased to see an uptick in overall awareness and adoption of optical genome mapping across the globe."

Product revenue rose 61 percent to $20.4 million from $12.7 million in 2021, while service and other revenue were up 40 percent year-over-year to $7.4 million from $5.3 million.

By the end of 2022, the installed base of Saphyr systems was 240, representing a 46 percent increase over 164 installed systems at the end of 2021. Bionano also said it sold 15,375 flowcells in 2022, up 23 percent year over year.

The company's R&D expenses for 2022 were $49.0 million, more than double the $22.5 million spent in 2021, and its SG&A expenses rose 51 percent to $88.6 million from the prior year’s $58.5 million.

Bionano's full-year net loss was $132.6 million compared to $72.4 million in 2021. The firm did not report a loss per share, which Wall Street estimated at $.44 per share.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, Bionano had $5.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $108.1 million in investments.

The company said it expects full-year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $35 million to $38 million, which would represent a range of 26 percent to 37 percent growth over full-year 2022 revenue. The company also expects the installed base of OGM systems will total 325 by the end of 2023.

