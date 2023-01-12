Logo

Bionano Genomics, Nvidia Partner to Accelerate Data Processing for Optical Genome Mapping

Jan 12, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bionano Genomics said on Thursday that it has formed a collaboration with Nvidia to improve data processing speed in order to reduce the time and cost associated with secondary data analysis for Bionano's optical genome mapping (OGM) workflow.

The partners will combine Nvidia’s RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU with Bionano’s OGM products, aiming to "develop on-premise and cloud-based solutions to keep pace with the anticipated data generation needs of high-throughput OGM workflows," Bionano said.

The computational platform coming out of the project is anticipated to support the analysis of 96 cancer workflows or over 300 constitutional whole genomes per week and to be integrated with Bionano's NxClinical software for variant interpretation and reporting, the company said.

"Bionano is focused on continuous upscaling of our end-to-end genome mapping solutions, and we see this collaboration with Nvidia as an important part of that effort," Bionano President and CEO Erik Holmlin said in a statement. "We believe the solution we're developing with Nvidia will accelerate OGM analysis and enable future expansion into areas including CAR T-cell therapy research and bioprocessing."

