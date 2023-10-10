Logo

Bionano Genomics Initiates New Round of Layoffs

Oct 10, 2023 | Huanjia Zhang

NEW YORK – Bionano Genomics this week executed a new round of layoffs, GenomeWeb has learned.

According to information obtained by GenomeWeb from former employees who wished to remain anonymous, the workforce reduction appears to impact around 60 employees, although company executives declined to comment.

Some affected employees announced their layoffs on LinkedIn. Of these, jobs impacted include national sales director, head of talent acquisition, and research associate.

As previously reported, the San Diego-based optical genome mapping company also let go of 7 percent of its employees in May "across most departments" as part of a cash-savings initiative, Bionano President and CEO Erik Holmlin said at the time.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, Bionano had 405 employees, of which 168 worked in sales, sales support, and marketing; 130 in research and development; and 107 in general and administrative positions, according to a regulatory filing.

