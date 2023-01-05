Logo

Bionano Genomics Expecting Approximately 30 Percent Increase in Q4 Revenues

Jan 05, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bionano Genomics said on Thursday that it is expecting as much as 33 percent year-over-year growth in fourth quarter revenues.

For the three-month period ended Dec. 31, Bionano reported preliminary revenues between $8.1 million and $8.4 million, a 29 percent to 33 percent increase over $6.3 million in Q4 2021. Analysts, on average, expected the company to report approximately $7.9 million in revenues for the quarter.

For full-year 2022, the San Diego-based optical genome mapping firm anticipates revenues to be in the range of $27.7 million to $28 million, corresponding to a 54 percent to 56 percent increase from $18 million in 2021. The Wall Street consensus estimate of the company’s full-year revenues was around $27.4 million.

Bionano also said it grew its installed base of Saphyr systems to 240 at year-end, a 46 percent increase over the 164 systems installed at the end of 2021.

"We ended an outstanding year with a lot of momentum across all facets of our business," Bionano President and CEO Erik Holmlin said in a statement. "We were also pleased to see an incredible uptick in overall awareness and adoption of optical genome mapping (OGM) across the globe."

Filed under

Business News
optical mapping
financial results
Bionano Genomics
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Uncovers Potential New Drug Targets for Liver Fibrosis

A team reports in Science Translational Medicine that inhibiting a receptor-ligand pair could reduce advanced fibrosis in a mouse model of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

New Tool for Studying Cell Subsets Uncovers Potential Therapeutic Target for MS

With their FIND-seq tool, researchers in Nature studied astrocyte regulation and uncovered possible treatment targets for multiple sclerosis.

Characterizing Communication in Rare Genetic Disorder

A study in the European Journal of Human Genetics finds that childhood apraxia of speech is common among patients with CDK13-related disorder.

New Breast Cancer Mutations Linked to Endocrine Therapy Resistance in HR-Positive Forms of Disease

Investigators tracked down ESR1 amplifications and MAP3K mutations linked to relapse in endocrine therapy-treated, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patients in PLOS Genetics.