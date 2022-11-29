Logo

Bionano Genomics to Acquire Purigen Biosystems for up to $64M

Nov 29, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bionano Genomics said after market close on Monday that it has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Purigen Biosystems, a company that develops and commercializes automated nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology.

Bionano said the transaction consideration for the proposed acquisition will be up to $64 million, including $32 million cash paid at closing "subject to adjustment for, among other things, cash, unpaid indebtedness, unpaid transaction expenses, and net working capital relative to a specified target." The remainder of the consideration is contingent on the achievement of certain milestones.

The proposed acquisition is expected to close on or before Dec. 8, 2022, Bionano said, with Cowen and Company serving as its exclusive financial adviser.

Based in Pleasanton, California, Purigen had exclusively licensed the ITP technology, originally developed by Juan Santiago's lab at Stanford University. According to Bionano, Purigen's ITP technology, which is a solution-based purification approach, can be more efficient at capturing molecules from dilute solutions or from samples with small amounts of cells for optical genome mapping (OGM).

Bionano said the acquisition will expand its sample prep portfolio toward creating an "end-to-end solution for OGM," which may accelerate the technology’s adoption by further simplifying the DNA isolation workflow.

Specifically, the San Diego-based company said it plans to incorporate Purigen's ITP-based methods into its OGM workflow for the Saphyr system, potentially simplifying ultra-high molecular weight DNA isolation and purification for OGM with more consistency at scale.

In addition, Bionano will receive Purigen's Ionic purification system, a commercially available platform for DNA and RNA extraction for complex biological samples including formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissues.

Bionano also said this acquisition will complement its codevelopment partnership with Hamilton by enabling the partners to address more challenging sample types and samples with limited quantities of cells.

"Bionano continuously seeks to enhance its technology portfolio with the goal of making OGM even more powerful and accessible," Bionano President and CEO Erik Holmlin said in a statement. "Today's announcement of the proposed acquisition of Purigen is another step towards that goal."

