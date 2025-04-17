BioMérieux Confirms Full-Year Growth Guidance as Q1 Sales Rise 14 Percent

NEW YORK – BioMérieux's year-over-year sales grew approximately 14 percent for the first quarter, the firm reported on Thursday, prompting it to confirm its previous full-year revenue guidance.

"Despite the highly volatile and uncertain environment, BioMérieux remains confident in its capacity to achieve the 2025 guidance of at least 7 percent sales growth," Pierre Boulud, CEO of the Marcy l’Étoile, France-based firm, said in a statement.

For the quarter ended March 31, BioMérieux reported total sales of €1.10 billion ($1.25 billion), up 14 percent as reported from €965.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Organic growth at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation was approximately 13 percent and above the firm's prior expectations.

Currency effects had a €11 million positive impact, the firm said.

Sales in the firm's clinical applications business increased approximately 15 percent to €937.8 million from €818.7 million.

Within clinical applications, molecular biology sales increased 27 percent to €521.7 million from €409.6 million.

Sales of BioFire products increased 21 percent to €452.3 million from €374.8 million, while sales within the firm's SpotFire point-of-care molecular diagnostic testing business nearly tripled to €54.3 million from €19.9 million. Other molecular sales increased 3 percent to €15.2 million from €14.8 million.

BioMérieux said BioFire respiratory panel sales increased 21 percent in the quarter, while non-respiratory panel sales increased 11 percent. The total BioFire installed base rose by 600 units in Q1, to 27,350 total units, while the installed base of SpotFire systems increased 45 percent in the quarter to more than 4,400 instruments. Total SpotFire sales rose 166 percent to €54 million.

In the firm's microbiology business, sales rose 4 percent to €326.1 million from €314.2 million a year ago, while immunoassay business sales decreased 10 percent to €75.0 million from €83.3 million, related in part to the extension of a volume-based procurement scheme in China.

Sales within BioMérieux's other clinical applications lines, which include BioFire Defense and R&D-related revenues, increased 28 percent to €14.9 million from €11.6 million in the prior year, while sales within its industrial applications business increased 9 percent to €160.1 million from €146.5 million.

BioMérieux said sales in North America in the quarter increased 23 percent to €543.7 million from €442.5 million, while sales in Latin America increased 5 percent to €62.6 million from €59.9 million. In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, sales increased 6 percent to €320.7 million from €303.4 million, and in Asia-Pacific sales were up 7 percent in the first quarter to €170.8 million from €159.4 million.

In the first quarter, BioMérieux acquired Brazilian data and genomics solutions firm Neoprospecta and Norwegian diagnostics maker SpinChip. The firm also received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for a new version of its gastrointestinal FilmArray panel and its Vitek Compact Pro ID/AST system. The company also launched the Gene-Up Typer for Listeria monocytogenes food testing.

Following the close of the quarter, BioMérieux said it obtained an interim order on April 11 from Lyon Commercial Court holding that a press release published by Qiagen on March 3 constitutes an act of disparagement and unfair competition. The press release concerned a lawsuit that Qiagen recently filed against BioMérieux in the German Unified Patent Court in relation to Qiagen's QuantiFeron TB testing technology.

BioMérieux confirmed its 2025 sales guidance for at least 7 percent growth at constant scope and exchange rates.