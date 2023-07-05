Logo

Bioké Inks Distribution Agreements With Scale Biosciences, Atrandi Biosciences

Jul 05, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bioké said this week that it has signed respective distribution agreements for Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg with Scale Biosciences and Atrandi Biosciences.

ScaleBio, a San Diego-based University of Washington spinout, offers single-cell sequencing and combinatorial indexing technologies.

"By partnering with Bioké, Scale Biosciences can leverage their expertise to offer customers more tailored solutions and support throughout the research process," Melanie Masuda, ScaleBio's director of commercial development, said in a statement.

Lithuania's Atrandi Biosciences, formerly known as Droplet Genomics, offers microfluidics technology. In March, it raised $4.8 million to commercialize its products.

Financial and other terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Netherlands-based Bioké is a subsidiary of Cell Signaling Technology, which acquired Bioké in 2009.

It has signed distribution agreements with several other single-cell technology firms, including Mission Bio and Applied Cells.

