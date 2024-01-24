Biofidelity, Fidelis Partner to Supply ASPYRE-Lung Test to VA Medical Centers

NEW YORK – Diagnostics firm Biofidelity and government distributor Fidelis said Wednesday that they have made a deal to make Biofidelity's ASPYRE-Lung test available to VA medical centers and active military institutions across the US.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The ASPYRE-Lung assay is designed to detect mutations relevant to non-small cell lung cancer in 11 genes from tissue samples using a biochemical alternative to next-generation sequencing. According to the company's website, the ASPYRE platform can be implemented on existing PCR instruments and is up to 10 times more sensitive than NGS and 50 times more sensitive than single-gene PCR tests.

Fidelis General Manager Timothy Buxton said in a statement that the test's rapid turnaround time addresses a "critical need" for the population it serves. "Faster access to biomarker results helps ensure patients get the best treatment options available," he added.