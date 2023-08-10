Logo

Biocartis, Eli Lilly Partner for Spanish NSCLC Biomarker Study

Aug 10, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Biocartis announced Thursday that it entered into a collaboration with Eli Lilly to study the addition of Biocartis' Idylla platform to a molecular diagnostics workflow.

The study, taking place at hospitals across Spain, will examine how Idylla, a fully automated and cartridge-based real-time PCR system, might contribute to a faster and more comprehensive approach to identifying targetable genetic alterations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) compared to current clinical workflows.

Eli Lilly is sponsoring the study, whose results will be used to guide and improve community-based diagnostic workflows in the US using Idylla. Biocartis expects to present outcome data in the fall of 2024.

"I am pleased that Lilly shares our commitment to address the need for faster identification of eligible patients for targeted therapy," Biocartis CEO Roger Moody said in a statement. "Despite guidelines and reimbursement, patients, especially those in community hospital settings, continue to receive treatment based on incomplete or untimely biomarker results. Our collaboration with Lilly supports our ambition to deliver results in time for all patients, including those being treated in community-based centers."

In April, Mechelen, Belgium-based Biocartis partnered with Apis Assay Technologies to develop and commercialize Apis' Breast Cancer Subtyping assay on the Idylla platform.

