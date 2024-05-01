Bio-Techne Fiscal Q3 Revenues up 3 Percent

NEW YORK – Bio-Techne on Wednesday reported that its fiscal third quarter revenues rose 3 percent year over year on a reported basis.

The firm said that for the three months ended March 31, its revenues grew to $303.4 million from $294.1 million, beating the analysts' average estimate of $292.2 million. Revenues were up 2 percent on an organic basis, Bio-Techne said.

The firm reported its Diagnostics and Genomics segment's revenues rose 16 percent to $87.5 million from $75.7 million a year ago, while its Protein Sciences segment's revenues dipped 2 percent to $214.6 million from $218.9 million. Organically, revenues for the Diagnostics and Genomics segment grew 10 percent year over year, and revenues for the Protein Sciences segment declined 1 percent.

Bio-Techne posted Q3 net income of $49.1 million, or $.31 per share, compared to $70.2 million, or $.43 per share, in the prior year. The firm's adjusted EPS was $.48 and beat the analysts' average estimate of $.45.

At the end of Q3, Bio-Techne had cash and cash equivalents of $139.9 million and short-term available-for-sale investments of $5.4 million.

Bio-Techne on Wednesday also announced a quarterly dividend of $.08 per share, payable on May 24 to common shareholders of record on May 13.

In early morning trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq, Bio-Techne's shares were up 20 percent to $75.84.