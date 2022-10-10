Bio-Rad Shares Fall, Qiagen Stock Rises on Report of Possible Merger

NEW YORK – Bio-Rad Laboratories' shares slid almost 8 percent while Qiagen's stock rose 2 percent in late afternoon trading on Monday on a report that the two firms were discussing a possible merger.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the talks have been ongoing and an agreement is not expected to be reached for a few more weeks, if at all. The merger could be valued at more than $10 billion, the WSJ reported.

With about half an hour left to the trading day, Bio-Rad's stock was trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $393.74 per share, while Qiagen's stock on the NYSE was trading at $43.98 per share. The report drove Qiagen's shares up as much as 8 percent on Monday and Bio-Rad's shares down as much as 10 percent.

Bio-Rad has been angling for a larger transformative deal, potentially a merger of equals, since early in 2021. Meanwhile, Qiagen was slated to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2020 before that deal fell apart.