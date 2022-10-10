Logo

Bio-Rad Shares Fall, Qiagen Stock Rises on Report of Possible Merger

Oct 10, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bio-Rad Laboratories' shares slid almost 8 percent while Qiagen's stock rose 2 percent in late afternoon trading on Monday on a report that the two firms were discussing a possible merger. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, the talks have been ongoing and an agreement is not expected to be reached for a few more weeks, if at all. The merger could be valued at more than $10 billion, the WSJ reported.

With about half an hour left to the trading day, Bio-Rad's stock was trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $393.74 per share, while Qiagen's stock on the NYSE was trading at $43.98 per share. The report drove Qiagen's shares up as much as 8 percent on Monday and Bio-Rad's shares down as much as 10 percent. 

Bio-Rad has been angling for a larger transformative deal, potentially a merger of equals, since early in 2021. Meanwhile, Qiagen was slated to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2020 before that deal fell apart

Filed under

Business News
Qiagen
Bio-Rad
North America
Europe
mergers & acquisitions
Breaking News
