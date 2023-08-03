Logo

Bio-Rad Laboratories Q2 Non-COVID Revenues Grow 5 Percent

Aug 03, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bio-Rad reported after the close of the market on Thursday that its second quarter revenues were up nearly 5 percent year over year, excluding COVID-19-related revenues and on a currency-neutral basis.

For the three months ended June 30, Bio-Rad reported total revenues of $681.1 million, down 1 percent compared to $691.1 million a year ago and missing analysts' average estimate of $698.0 million. On a currency-neutral basis, Q2 revenues were essentially flat, the firm said.

COVID-19-related revenue during the quarter was approximately $400,000 in Q2 2023 compared to $33 million in Q2 2022.

Life Science segment revenues were $300.2 million, down 7 percent compared to $322.4 million in Q2 2021. On a currency-neutral basis, they were down 6 percent compared to the year-ago period. Excluding COVID-19-related sales, revenue growth was nearly 5 percent, driven primarily by ddPCR and qPCR products, the company said in a statement.

Clinical Diagnostics segment revenues, meanwhile, rose 3 percent to $380.1 million from $367.8 million in the year-ago quarter and rose 5 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Excluding COVID-19-related sales, currency-neutral core revenues grew by 5 percent as a result of strong demand for diagnostic testing systems and quality control products.

Bio-Rad's net loss in Q2 was $1.16 billion, or $39.59 per share, compared to a net loss of $925.1 million, or $31.05 per share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, EPS for Q2 2023 was $3.00 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.68. The company's bottom lines for Q2 2023 and Q2 2022 were primarily affected by the recognition of changes in the fair market value of equity securities related to the holdings of the company's investment in Sartorius, the Hercules, California-based firm said.

The company ended the recently completed quarter with $390.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.34 billion in short-term investments.

The firm also lowered its full-year 2023 outlook, expecting currency-neutral revenue growth of approximately 0.8 percent in 2023. The company previously forecasted growth of about 4.5 percent. Excluding COVID-19-related sales, the company expects currency-neutral revenue growth to be about 4.5 percent compared to previous expectations of about 8.5 percent growth.

