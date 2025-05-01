Bio-Rad Laboratories Q1 Revenues Shrink 4 Percent, Firm Lowers Full-Year Guidance

NEW YORK – Bio-Rad Laboratories reported on Thursday that its first quarter revenues declined 4 percent year over year due to lower sales in its life science segment.

For the quarter ended March 31, Bio-Rad's reported revenues of $585.4 million compared to $610.8 million in the year-ago period. On average, analysts had estimated Q1 revenues of $573.2 million.

Net sales in the life science segment decreased 5 percent year over year to $228.6 million due to ongoing challenges in the academic research market.

Clinical diagnostics net sales for the first quarter declined 3 percent year over year to $356.8 million on lowered reimbursement for diabetes testing in China offset by demand for the firm's quality control products, the Hercules, California-based company said.

Bio-Rad reported net income for the quarter of $64.0 million, or $2.29 per share, compared to net income of $383.9 million, or $13.45 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS $2.54, beating the analysts' average estimate of $1.78.

The firm's SG&A expenses fell approximately 3 percent to $208.8 million from $214.9 million, while its R&D spending increased 11 percent to $73.5 million from $66.4 million.

Bio-Rad ended the quarter with $521.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.14 billion in short-term investments.

The firm also updated its full year 2025 financial outlook to a new range of approximately a 1.0 percent decline to 1.5 percent revenue growth, compared to a prior expectation of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent growth.