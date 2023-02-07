Logo

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytek Biosciences Partner on Flow Cytometry Reagents

Feb 07, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Bio-Rad Laboratories and Cytek Biosciences announced Tuesday that they will form a strategic partnership in which Cytek will use Bio-Rad's dyes to develop and commercialize products. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cytek will use Bio-Rad's StarBright Dyes to develop and commercialize reagents to support applications on its Aurora and Northern Lights flow cytometry systems, the firm said in a statement.

The Fremont, California-based cell analysis solutions company said it plans to develop single-vial reagents and multicolor panels using StarBright Dyes for the greater than 1,500 Cytek Full Spectrum Profiling (FSP) instruments it has placed in more than 40 countries.

Bio-Rad's StarBright Dyes complement Cytek's cFluor family of proprietary dyes, the firm said, providing a wider variety of color options for highly multiplexed panel design and application development. Bio-Rad StarBright dye conjugates can also be integrated into Cytek immunoprofiling assays.

"The addition of Bio-Rad StarBright Dyes to our FSP platform is a big win for researchers conducting multiparameter experiments," Cytek Biosciences CEO Wenbin Jiang said in a statement.

Filed under

Business News
Cell Biology Research
flow cytometry
Bio-Rad
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Points to Tuberculosis Protection by Gaucher Disease Mutation

A mutation linked to Gaucher disease in the Ashkenazi Jewish population appears to boost Mycobacterium tuberculosis resistance in a zebrafish model of the lysosomal storage condition, a new PNAS study finds.

SpliceVault Portal Provides Look at RNA Splicing Changes Linked to Genetic Variants

The portal, described in Nature Genetics, houses variant-related messenger RNA splicing insights drawn from RNA sequencing data in nearly 335,700 samples — a set known as the 300K-RNA resource.

Automated Sequencing Pipeline Appears to Allow Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Lineage Detection in Nevada Study

Researchers in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics describe and assess a Clear Labs Dx automated workflow, sequencing, and bioinformatic analysis method for quickly identifying SARS-CoV-2 lineages.

UK Team Presents Genetic, Epigenetic Sequencing Method

Using enzymatic DNA preparation steps, researchers in Nature Biotechnology develop a strategy for sequencing DNA, along with 5-methylcytosine and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine, on existing sequencers.