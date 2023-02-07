Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytek Biosciences Partner on Flow Cytometry Reagents

NEW YORK – Bio-Rad Laboratories and Cytek Biosciences announced Tuesday that they will form a strategic partnership in which Cytek will use Bio-Rad's dyes to develop and commercialize products. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cytek will use Bio-Rad's StarBright Dyes to develop and commercialize reagents to support applications on its Aurora and Northern Lights flow cytometry systems, the firm said in a statement.

The Fremont, California-based cell analysis solutions company said it plans to develop single-vial reagents and multicolor panels using StarBright Dyes for the greater than 1,500 Cytek Full Spectrum Profiling (FSP) instruments it has placed in more than 40 countries.

Bio-Rad's StarBright Dyes complement Cytek's cFluor family of proprietary dyes, the firm said, providing a wider variety of color options for highly multiplexed panel design and application development. Bio-Rad StarBright dye conjugates can also be integrated into Cytek immunoprofiling assays.

"The addition of Bio-Rad StarBright Dyes to our FSP platform is a big win for researchers conducting multiparameter experiments," Cytek Biosciences CEO Wenbin Jiang said in a statement.