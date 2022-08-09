Becton Dickinson, Labcorp Collaborate for Flow Cytometry-Based Companion Diagnostics

NEW YORK – Becton Dickinson announced on Tuesday that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Laboratory Corporation of America to develop flow cytometry-based companion diagnostics.

The collaboration includes creating a framework to develop, manufacture, market, and commercialize flow cytometry-based CDx tests intended to match patients with treatments for cancer and other diseases, BD said in a statement.

Financial terms of the collaboration agreement were not disclosed.

"Flow cytometry is a trusted and powerful tool for analyzing cells to better understand disease, and it has tremendous untapped potential as a companion diagnostic in oncology and other therapeutic areas," said Bill Hanlon, CSO of Labcorp Drug Development.

"This strategic collaboration with BD, a pioneer and global leader in flow cytometry, is an exciting step toward increasing adoption and ultimately bringing innovative new companion diagnostics to market to help identify patients who could benefit most from appropriate treatments," Hanlon added.

Flow cytometry is an emerging technology in the CDx field, BD said, and current tests typically utilize other technologies like immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization, PCR, next-generation sequencing, and imaging.

"In the companion diagnostic landscape, there is a clear and urgent need for high sensitivity and multiplexing capabilities, and that is where flow cytometry can help," Puneet Sarin, president of BD Biosciences, said in a statement.

"We are pleased to join forces with Labcorp, a trusted global leader in diagnostic testing and drug development, to pursue opportunities with the pharmaceutical industry to develop new companion diagnostics that can potentially improve patient outcomes and drive us forward in advancing the world of health," Sarin also said.

BD recently launched the FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter as well as Horizon RealYellow dyes, and attributed recent double-digit growth in its flow cytometry business to reagents sales.

Labcorp, meanwhile, announced last month that it will spin off its Drug Development business into a publicly traded contract research organization offering clinical trial management and other services to pharma and biotech clients.