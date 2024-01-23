Becton Dickinson, Hamilton Ink Collaboration to Automate Single-Cell Multiomics

NEW YORK – Becton Dickinson announced on Tuesday that it has signed a collaboration agreement with laboratory robotics developer Hamilton to develop automated solutions to support single-cell multiomics research. The applications will be developed and released in phases starting in 2024. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

As part of the collaboration, BD will develop reagent kits for its BD Rhapsody Single-Cell Analysis Library Preparation line that are compatible with the Hamilton Microlab NGS STAR robotic liquid-handling platform. The combined solution will automate pipetting and thermal cycling to produce DNA libraries ready for genetic sequencing, BD said in a statement.

"By integrating Hamilton's robotic technology into our end-to-end portfolio of single-cell multiomics solutions, BD continues to leverage automation so that more researchers — whether academic, biopharmaceutical, or contract research organization — are empowered to perform larger-scale single-cell multiomics studies with confidence," Steve Conly, worldwide president at BD Biosciences, said in a statement.

Matt Hamilton, vice CEO at Hamilton, said in a statement that the collaborators "aim to deliver a complete solution for researchers that reduces the potential for biases and enables greater throughput so that labs can achieve their results with greater reliability."

Hamilton also recently collaborated with Pacific Biosciences for automated library prep solutions on the NGS STAR system.