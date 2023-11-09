Becton Dickinson Fiscal Q4 Revenues Rise 7 Percent

NEW YORK – Becton Dickinson reported on Thursday morning that its fiscal fourth quarter revenues rose nearly 7 percent year over year. Excluding COVID 19-related revenues, its base revenue also grew approximately 7 percent.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based medical technology and diagnostics company posted revenues of $5.09 billion compared to $4.76 billion in the year-ago quarter, slightly above analysts' average estimate of $5.02 billion. On a currency-neutral basis, Q4 revenues grew approximately 6 percent from the prior year.

BD's medical segment brought in $2.55 billion in revenues, a roughly 8 percent increase over $2.38 billion reported a year ago. Its life sciences segment recorded $1.33 billion in revenues, up around 3 percent from $1.29 billion in Q4 2022.

Within the life sciences segment, integrated diagnostic solutions revenues declined approximately 3 percent to $447 million from $459 million in the year-ago quarter, while biosciences revenues jumped 16 percent to $159 million from $137 million. COVID-19 diagnostic testing revenue for Q4 declined to $17 million from $37 million in Q4 2022.

BD Interventional segment revenues increased 9 percent in the quarter to $1.2 billion from $1.1 billion a year ago.

Revenues from the company's US business increased 6 percent to $2.88 billion from $2.71 billion a year ago, while revenues from international markets rose approximately 8 percent to $2.21 billion from $2.05 billion in Q4 2022.

BD's R&D expenses declined approximately 7 percent year over year in Q4 to $281 million from $300 million, and its sales and administrative costs jumped 26 percent to $3.39 billion from $2.69 billion.

BD's net income for Q4 was $108 million, or $.37 per share, compared to net income of $287 million, or $.93 per share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company reported Q4 EPS of $3.42, on par with the Wall Street estimate of $3.43 per share.

For its full fiscal year 2023, BD reported revenues of $19.37 billion, an increase of approximately 3 percent from $18.87 billion in 2022 and slightly above the average Wall Street estimate of $19.3 billion.

BD medical revenues in fiscal 2023 increased approximately 8 percent year over year to $9.50 billion from $8.84 billion, while BD life sciences revenues fell 8 percent to $5.13 billion from $5.56 billion.

Within life sciences, integrated diagnostic solutions revenues fell 13 percent to $3.62 billion from $4.19 billion a year ago. Biosciences revenues rose approximately 9 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.38 billion.

COVID-19 diagnostic testing revenue for the full year declined 86 percent to $73 million from $511 million in 2022.

BD interventional segment revenues for the full year increased 6 percent to $4.74 billion from $4.46 billion a year ago.

On a full-year basis, revenues from the company's US business increased 4 percent to $11.11 billion from $10.72 billion, while revenues from international markets rose approximately 1 percent to $8.26 billion from $8.15 billion in 2022.

BD's full-year R&D expenses declined approximately 2 percent year over year to $1.24 billion from $1.26 billion, and its sales and administrative costs increased a fraction of a percent to $4.72 billion from $4.71 billion.

For FY 2023, BD's net income was $1.48 billion, or $4.94 per share, compared to net income of $1.78 billion, or $5.88 per share, in 2022. The firm reported adjusted full-year earnings per share of $12.21, slightly below the consensus Wall Street estimate of $12.22.

For fiscal 2024, BD expects revenue of approximately $20.1 billion to $20.3 billion and adjusted EPS of $12.70 to $13.00.

In morning trading on the Nasdaq, BD's stock was down approximately 8 percent to $235.66.