Becton Dickinson Fiscal Q2 Revenues up 5 Percent

NEW YORK – Becton Dickinson's fiscal second quarter revenues increased approximately 5 percent year over year, as the firm took steps to mitigate the volatile macroeconomic environment, it reported on Thursday morning.

For the three months ended March 31, BD posted revenues of $5.27 billion compared to $5.05 billion in the year-ago quarter. Revenues grew 6 percent on a foreign currency neutral basis and increased 1 percent on an organic basis. The results were slightly below analysts' average estimate of $5.28 billion.

The firm also announced that it will invest $2.5 billion to increase its US manufacturing capacity over the coming five years.

"Amid a difficult operating environment impacting near-term organic revenue growth, our Q2 results reflect the strength of our business model and ability to exceed our earnings expectations through quality gross margin improvement," Tom Polen, chairman, CEO, and president of the Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based firm, said in a statement.

BD's medical segment revenues were up around 13 percent to $2.76 billion from $2.45 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, BD life sciences revenues decreased approximately 4 percent to $1.25 billion from $1.30 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Within the life sciences segment, diagnostic solutions business revenues declined 6 percent to $440 million from $468 million, while biosciences revenues dipped 7 percent to $352 million from $377 million, and specimen management revenues contracted less than 1 percent to $456 million from $458 million.

Performance within diagnostic solutions reflected an impact of prior supply chain disruption for the BACTEC blood culture system and customers' slow return to prior test volumes, BD said, adding the decline was partially offset by double-digit growth in the firm's BD MAX IVD system.

Within biosciences, performance reflected lower global research instrument demand in the government and academic sectors impacted by research funding levels, partially offset by continued growth in reagent sales for research use.

BD interventional segment revenues declined 2 percent to $1.26 billion from $1.29 billion.

Geographically, revenues from the company's US business were up approximately 7 percent to $3.11 billion from $2.91 billion a year ago, while revenues from international markets increased 1 percent to $2.16 billion from $2.14 billion in fiscal Q2 2024.

In the quarter, BD obtained US Food and Drug administration 510(k) clearance for its advanced microbiology solution integrating the BD Phoenix Automated Microbiology System, BDXpert System, and BD Synapsys Informatics Solution to support detection of antimicrobial resistance.

BD's net income applicable for the quarter was $308 million, or $1.07 per share, compared to net income of $537 million, or $1.85 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS for the recently completed quarter was $3.35, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $3.28.

BD's R&D expenses increased 1 percent to $302 million from $299 million in Q2 2024, while its selling and administrative costs increased 7 percent to $1.27 billion from $1.19 billion a year ago.

BD finished the quarter with $667 million in cash and cash equivalents, $80 million in restricted cash, and $16 million in short-term investments.

The company raised the lower end of its full-year guidance and now expects revenues to be between $21.8 billion and $21.9 billion compared to a previous range of $21.7 billion to $21.9 billion, reflecting its updated organic revenue growth guidance of 3.0 percent to 3.5 percent and an improvement in the estimated impact of foreign currency.

Before the impact of tariffs, BD expects full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share to be consistent with prior guidance of between $14.30 and $14.60 per share, representing growth of 8.8 percent to 11.0 percent and absorbing an anticipated foreign currency headwind of approximately $.05 due to strong operational performance.

The impact of tariffs is expected to be about $.25 per share, the firm said, and adjusted EPS is now anticipated to be in the range of $14.06 and $14.34, or year-over-year growth of 7 percent to 9.1 percent.

In early morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, BD's shares were down 12 percent at $181.92.