Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Pillar Biosciences Partner to Develop NGS Solutions

NEW YORK – Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announced on Monday that it has inked an application development agreement with Pillar Biosciences for next-generation sequencing solutions.

Under the agreement, Pillar will develop applications designed for Beckman Coulter's Biomek NGenius System, an automated library preparation platform that includes a reagent input carousel, an integrated thermal cycler, and a labware transport system. The applications developed will be available to all users via an electronic application library, Danaher subsidiary Beckman Coulter said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Pillar Biosciences will use the system to develop applications for its portfolio of OncoReveal tests, which use Pillar's single-tube enrichment chemistry. The firm currently offers more than 20 NGS-based testing products that are available in in vitro diagnostic or research-use-only formats, including its OncoReveal Dx Lung and Colon Cancer Assay, which received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration last year. It also has a pan-cancer OncoReveal companion diagnostic test in development.