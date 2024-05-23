Basepair, Amazon Web Services Partner on Bioinformatics Integration

NEW YORK – Bioinformatics firm Basepair and Amazon Web Services (AWS) said Thursday that they have partnered to integrate AWS HealthOmics with Basepair's software platform.

Basepair's solution offers "a seamless and cost-effective way to leverage AWS HealthOmics' genomics-optimized storage and next-generation sequencing analysis capabilities without the need for data to leave their secure environment," the firms said in a statement.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"As more healthcare and life science information moves to the cloud, a growing need is to create an environment where research scientists can execute their workflows and interactively visualize their data," Tehsin Syed, general manager of Health AI services at AWS, wrote in a white paper published last month by the partners. "Basepair helps bring a simplified graphical user interface-driven experience to make it easier for scientists to execute their research. Moreover, this execution is done within a customer's own AWS account, allowing them to maintain control of their data governance, security, and usage commitments."

New York-based Basepair offers software-as-a-service for genomics workflows and data management. It has partnered with other firms on bioinformatics integration such as Complete Genomics, Scale Biosciences, and Arima Genomics.

The white paper said the integration also offers cost savings over traditional data storage, pricing predictability, enhanced scalability, improved collaboration between R&D teams, and faster time to insights.