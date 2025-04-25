Baebies' Breakthrough Device Designation Pushes its Multimodal Point-of-Care Testing Closer to Reality

NEW YORK – Baebies brought its multimodal diagnostic system one step closer to clinical use this week with the announcement of breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

As part of a strategic shift, the Durham, North Carolina-based firm recently licensed its digital microfluidic newborn screening business and Seeker platform in order to advance commercialization of its Finder platform and is currently focusing on clinical trials for various assays on that platform.

Baebies was founded in North Carolina by Vamsee Pamula and Richard West after the pair sold the core digital microfluidic technology of their prior venture, Advanced Liquid Logic, in 2012 to Illumina.

Named for the initial neonatal screening focus for its Seeker platform, in 2017 the firm obtained de novo clearance for an chemistry test to screen for lysosomal storage diseases. The test can signal the presence of a set of rare genetic disorders that essentially clog the garbage disposal within cells, first manifesting as neonatal jaundice. Baebies has since sold more than 22 million tests and estimates 1 in 6 US newborns have been screened using the Seeker system.

But last month, Baebies licensed and transferred this business to Belgium's LaCAR MDx Technologies.

A pharmacogenetics and neonatal screening kit developer, LaCAR said in a statement that it hopes the strategic acquisition will help it expand in the US molecular testing market while strengthening its own newborn screening business globally.

Meanwhile, Baebies now intends to double down on the Finder multimodal system that boasts five-minute PCR — a record speed for a commercial developer — while also performing other types of testing.

Baebies already has clearance for one assay on Finder — a chemistry test to detect glucose-6-phosphate-dehydrogenase deficiency that obtained 510(k) clearance in 2022. West said the firm is building a customer base for the G6PD test and has shipped tens of thousands of the test from its North Carolina manufacturing facility so far.

Richard Francis, the medical director for hematology and coagulation testing at New York Presbyterian Hospital's Columbia University Irving Medical Center, has been using Finder and the G6PD test since June and said it has "radically improved" his lab's ability to serve patients.

Typically, quantitative G6PD testing requires running two different tests to assess G6PD activity as well as the hemoglobin or red cell count, to normalize the results, he said. The Finder system does all of this in one instrument. Also the codirector of the hospital's automated laboratory and point of care testing division, Francis said previously the lab was not able to offer in-house quantitative G6PD testing but rather had to send those samples to a reference laboratory.

"This caused long turnaround times that ranged from one to three days, making it impossible to use these results for real-time clinical decision making, in particular for our jaundiced newborn patients," he said.

In addition to the G6PD test, the next test in the Baebies pipeline is a four-plex respiratory viral PCR panel, West said.

Baebies began a clinical trial for the test to detect influenza A, influenza B, SARS-CoV-2, and respiratory syncytial virus this past flu season and expects to submit it to the FDA in the near term.

The breakthrough device designation was awarded for the third test in the pipeline: an anti factor-Xa coagulation assay on Finder.

Typically, heparin monitoring is performed during and after heart surgery, but testing is limited to central labs because it requires blood samples be centrifuged to obtain blood plasma. This potentially leads to delays in results reporting, which can be fatal. However, the Baebies approach enables point-of-care heparin dose monitoring from 50 microliters of whole blood in 15 minutes.

"We're doing well in our pre-clinical testing and will start clinical trials later this year," West said.

According to him, the breakthrough designation can be seen as evidence that Baebies is "focusing on assays that will be highly differentiated when they reach the marketplace." There are no rapid point of care tests for anti-factor Xa on the market, and "These tests are often life or death, and time really matters, so the clinical impact is big," he said.

Critically, the anti factor-Xa assay is not a new type of biomarker.. Although as part of its newborn screening journey Baebies did take a novel biomarker assay through the FDA's de novo authorization process and panel review, West said it is now focused on existing tests with large markets in need of sample-to-answer testing that is both faster and closer to the customer.

That said, in part because regulatory submissions for different assay modalities are typically reviewed by different divisions of FDA, the firm's current strategy is to gain clearance for assays using each of the different modalities separately.

Multimodal, multifunctional syndromic testing

Multimodal point-of-care diagnostic test systems promise to improve clinical care, but they are somewhat rare.

While there are a few in development in academia and at startups — from Cubit Diagnostics, Fluxergy, and Sandia National Laboratories, for example — none has yet been authorized by the FDA, West said.

The Finder system uses a single cartridge for all test modalities. Pamula said the team has systematically developed proof-of-concept assays for almost every conceivable modality of lab test on Finder, from chemistry and coagulation to immunoassays and multiplex molecular testing, including host response testing.

For molecular assays, the five-minute thermal cycling is achieved by rapidly oscillating microdroplets between two tiny areas of the chip heated to different temperatures, separated by only 2 millimeters.

Finder can perform standard PCR and RT-PCR in this way, and Baebies is in the process of developing qPCR for the system to enable things like viral load testing, Pamula said. It has also spectrally multiplexed PCR reactions up to 24 targets, he added, and by splitting droplets and performing spatial multiplexing the plex level could potentially be increased.

"Real estate at some point may become a limitation, but I think we'll run out of relevant targets before then," he said.

For immunoassays, Baebies has shown Finder can perform "pretty much any assay variant you can think of," Pamula said, including ELISA, homogenous, hydrogenous, small molecule, and agglutination assays.

The drive to develop so many modalities on one system isn't about technical bragging rights, either. "We think we can significantly improve clinical practice by delivering more information, and more relevant information, sooner," West said.

Baebies has more than 200 patents on its approach, which depends in part on the electrowetting properties of liquids at extremely small volumes.

With Finder, "Each droplet is individually manipulated in any direction," Pamula said. The firm's software thus acts almost like a subway dispatcher, directing each microdroplet individually along the tracks of the microfluidic.

As they travel, the droplets absorb microdots of dried reagents deposited in their path to visit domains for sample concentration or thermal cycling, for example, before an ultimate optical readout of the results.

Finder system zips these microdroplets about in its microfluidics, performing sample prep and even mimicking centrifugation with bead-based red blood cell depletion of whole-blood samples. And, while samples typically flow through standard microfluidics unidirectionally, the microdroplets in Baebies' test cartridges are free to visit any quadrant on the grid.

Patient samples can also be split and sent to different test modalities and reactions within the same microfluidic cartridge, differentiating Finder from some other micromodal systems that use different cartridges for immunoassays or PCR tests.

"We've expanded our vision to any test, anywhere, and to everyone, not just babies," Pamula said. This approach supports the test-to-treat movement and promises to save on costs for things like sample collection and transport, reagents, and lab processing.

While Baebies has been financially supported by the federal government over the years, so far the firm hasn't seen any loss of funding with the administration transition. It also expects that its US-based manufacturing and supply chain strategies may insulate it from the impact of tariffs, West said.