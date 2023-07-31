Axonlab to Distribute LumiraDx Platform in Switzerland, Germany

NEW YORK – LumiraDx announced on Monday that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Axonlab to commercialize the LumiraDx platform and tests in Switzerland and other European countries, including Germany.

Under the agreement, Axonlab has exclusive distribution rights in Switzerland and additional nonexclusive distribution rights in other European countries, starting in Germany, LumiraDx said in a statement. Baden, Switzerland-based Axonlab will be able to promote, market, and sell the firm's point-of-care LumiraDx platform and tests to hospitals, doctors, clinics, private laboratories, and research institutions.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement "adds two important markets to our distribution portfolio and will allow us to accelerate the commercial rollout of our unique LumiraDx platform," LumiraDx Chief Commercial Officer David Walton said in a statement. "LumiraDx already has a strong commercial presence, either directly or through our distribution partners, and we plan to continue expanding this worldwide network through the addition of such major commercial partnerships."

London-based LumiraDx currently offers tests for NT-proBNP, HbA1c, C-reactive protein, D-Dimer, international normalized ratio, influenza A/B, respiratory syncytial virus, and SARS-CoV-2.