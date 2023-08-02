Atantares Closes Early Financing Rounds, Raising RMB 100M

NEW YORK – China's Atantares, a biology-focused semiconductor chip maker, has closed two pre-Series A financing rounds, for a total of RMB 100 million ($13.9 million).

Asia Green Fund led the first round, joined by Fosun Health Capital and existing investors Frees Fund, Qiming Venture Partners, Next Capital, and NeuX Capital.

Alibaba Health exclusively invested in the other round.

In a statement, the firm said the funds will be used for R&D and operations and to expand capacity.

"We expect Atantares to continue to overcome difficulties and become a global leader in the strategic competition for underlying technologies like long-chain DNA synthesis and gene storage," Asia Green Fund Managing Director Kuan Huang said in a statement.

Founded in 2021, Atantares seeks to develop chips for use in biotechnology. The firm has applied its chips toward high-throughput DNA synthesis.