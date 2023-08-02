Logo

Atantares Closes Early Financing Rounds, Raising RMB 100M

Aug 02, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – China's Atantares, a biology-focused semiconductor chip maker, has closed two pre-Series A financing rounds, for a total of RMB 100 million ($13.9 million).

Asia Green Fund led the first round, joined by Fosun Health Capital and existing investors Frees Fund, Qiming Venture Partners, Next Capital, and NeuX Capital.

Alibaba Health exclusively invested in the other round.

In a statement, the firm said the funds will be used for R&D and operations and to expand capacity.

"We expect Atantares to continue to overcome difficulties and become a global leader in the strategic competition for underlying technologies like long-chain DNA synthesis and gene storage," Asia Green Fund Managing Director Kuan Huang said in a statement.

Founded in 2021, Atantares seeks to develop chips for use in biotechnology. The firm has applied its chips toward high-throughput DNA synthesis.

Filed under

Business News
Synthetic Biology
Asia/Oceania
semiconductor
synthetic oligonucleotides
private financing
Breaking News
The Scan

Wheat Domestication Clues Drawn From Einkorn Genome Assemblies, Resequencing Data

In a paper published in Nature, investigators dig into the deep domestication history of einkorn wheat, along with the plant's influence on modern bread wheat genetics.

Pangenome Analysis Strategy Provides Look at Conserved, Variable Genome Regions

Researchers catalog ultra-conserved sequences in a pangenome reference and individual reference genomes for a paper in Cell Reports Methods.

Cancer Clinical Trial Diversity May Be Hemmed in by Cost of Consent Document Translation

A study in Nature suggests that the cost of consent document translation may deter diverse clinical trial participation, particularly for trials done in a non-industry setting.

São Paulo's Oldest Human Skeleton Belonged to Individual Similar to Present-Day Indigenous Residents

In Nature Ecology & Evolution, researchers from Brazil show that the oldest human skeleton found in São Paulo state was a descendant of an ancestral population settled in the Americas.  