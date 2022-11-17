Asa Ren, G42 Healthcare Partner to Promote Genomics, Bioinformatics in Indonesia

NEW YORK – Indonesian genotyping company Asa Ren said Thursday that it formed a partnership with G42 Healthcare to develop and promote genomic sequencing and bioinformatics in Indonesia in support of the country's Biomedical and Genome Science Initiative. The partners signed their memorandum of understanding at a side event to the Group of 20 summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, that wrapped up Wednesday.

The firms will employ microarray genotyping and whole-genome sequencing as Indonesia seeks to build infrastructure for precision medicine. They also expect to create a genome biobank as well as a next-generation sequencing analytics pipeline.

"Together, this partnership will drive a transformation in Indonesia's genomic industry and elevate the entire healthcare and biotech ecosystem to deliver long-term value with both G42 Healthcare and Asa Ren's combined technologies and expertise," Asa Ren CEO Aloysius Liang said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Asa Ren will enable support of the national genomics initiatives and realize the shared vision of delivering comprehensive genome data, biological insights, and healthcare outcomes for personalized and preventive healthcare delivery in Indonesia," said Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare.

G42 Healthcare, based in Abu Dhabi, is a health tech company that aims to develop the healthcare sector in the United Arab Emirates and beyond using artificial intelligence, scientific research, and technology in genomics, digital health, diagnostics, and clinical trials.