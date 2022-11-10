Logo

Arima Genomics Inks Distribution Deals in Asia-Pacific Region

Nov 10, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Arima Genomics said on Thursday that it has signed two new distribution deals, with Medikonia and Custom Science Australia.

Medikonia is a Hong Kong-based distributor of molecular reagents, equipment, and antibodies, serving that region as well as Macau. It also supplies reagents to academic and clinical labs across China.

Custom Science Australia distributes reagents and instruments in its home country as well as New Zealand.

Financial and other details of the deals were not disclosed.

"3D Genomics is an emerging area of interest for many of our customers," Andrew Kyriazis, managing director at Custom Science Australia, said in a statement. "We look forward to bringing Arima Genomics technology to more researchers in Australia and New Zealand, helping them better study the 3D structure of the genome and more easily complete genome assembly projects."

Arima Genomics offers Hi-C assay kits for the study of chromatin organization. The San Diego-based firm is a spinout from Bing Ren's lab at the University of California, San Diego. It closed a $7 million Series B financing round in March.

Last week, the firm partnered with Basepair on analysis of 3D genomic data.

Filed under

Business News
Sample Preparation
Sequencing
Asia/Oceania
proximity ligation assay
North America
Arima Genomics
distribution agreement
Next-Generation Sequencing
massively parallel sequencing
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Reveals New Details of Breast Cancer in Women of Asian, European Ancestry

A number of breast cancer risk variants differ by estrogen receptor status and ancestry, a new American Journal of Human Genetics study reports.

New Data Reveal Protein Upregulation Activity for MicroRNAs in Cancer

A number of microRNAs upregulate protein expression in cancer cells, contrary to previous assumptions, a new ACS Central Science study finds.

Single-Cell Atlas of Malaria at Liver-Stage of Infection Identifies Key Gene Expression Programs

Researchers in Nature have generated a single-cell atlas of the malaria-causing Plasmodium parasite as it infects host liver cells.

XIST Becomes Active in Some Male Human Cancers

A noncoding RNA that silences the X chromosome that is typically active in female somatic cells also becomes active in some male cancer cells, a new Cell Systems study has found.