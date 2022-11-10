Arima Genomics Inks Distribution Deals in Asia-Pacific Region

NEW YORK – Arima Genomics said on Thursday that it has signed two new distribution deals, with Medikonia and Custom Science Australia.

Medikonia is a Hong Kong-based distributor of molecular reagents, equipment, and antibodies, serving that region as well as Macau. It also supplies reagents to academic and clinical labs across China.

Custom Science Australia distributes reagents and instruments in its home country as well as New Zealand.

Financial and other details of the deals were not disclosed.

"3D Genomics is an emerging area of interest for many of our customers," Andrew Kyriazis, managing director at Custom Science Australia, said in a statement. "We look forward to bringing Arima Genomics technology to more researchers in Australia and New Zealand, helping them better study the 3D structure of the genome and more easily complete genome assembly projects."

Arima Genomics offers Hi-C assay kits for the study of chromatin organization. The San Diego-based firm is a spinout from Bing Ren's lab at the University of California, San Diego. It closed a $7 million Series B financing round in March.

Last week, the firm partnered with Basepair on analysis of 3D genomic data.