Arima Genomics, Basepair to Integrate 3D Genome Analysis Technology

NEW YORK – Arima Genomics said Thursday that it has formed a partnership with Basepair, a startup maker of cloud-based genomic analysis software, for bioinformatics analysis of 3D genomic data.

Arima, a 2018 spinout from the University of California, San Diego, will integrate its Arima-SV bioinformatics pipeline with Basepair's web portal to allow researchers to upload standard sequencing files for quick identification of structural variants. The system features a graphical user interface for point-and-click uploading.

"This partnership brings our customers more bioinformatics options and enables those without bioinformatics support to understand their data with an easy-to-use analysis tool," Anthony Schmitt, senior VP of science at Arima, said in a statement.

"Basepair offers a range of automated pipelines for next-generation sequencing analysis and looks forward to enabling Arima's customers with faster and easier analysis of 3D genomics data," said Amit Sinha, founder of Basepair, which is headquartered in New York.