Arbor Biotechnologies Acquires Broad Genome Editing Spinout Serendipity Biosciences

NEW YORK – Arbor Biotechnologies said Wednesday that it has acquired Serendipity Biosciences, a genome editing technology startup cofounded by CRISPR pioneer Feng Zhang of the Broad Institute.

Serendipity will bring proprietary, programmable gene editing assets to Arbor, including Fanzor-based, IsrB-based, and undisclosed programmable editing technologies developed in Zhang's lab. Zhang is also a cofounder of Arbor Biotechnologies, along with Harvard University's David Walt.

Arbor is developing small gene editing tools for treating any genetic disease using tissue-specific delivery modes, including adeno-associated virus (AAV). The company focuses on therapies for liver and central nervous system diseases and partners in other areas.

"We are excited to add Serendipity's innovative technologies to expand our deep toolbox of approaches for [reverse transcriptase] editing and large insertions with the potential to deliver small-size next-generation precision genetic medicines in a single AAV to patients in need," Arbor CEO Devyn Smith said in a statement.

Financial and other details of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition follows a licensing agreement Arbor struck with Allogene Therapeutics in March and a collaboration on developing precision gene editors with Ginkgo Bioworks in December.

Arbor closed a $215 million Series B financing round in November 2021.