Angle to Develop Prostate Cancer Liquid Biopsy Assay for AstraZeneca

NEW YORK – Angle announced on Friday that it has signed a supplier agreement with AstraZeneca to develop an androgen receptor (AR) assay to assess prostate cancer treatments.

Under the terms of the deal, in which Angle will receive £550,000 ($693,250), the company will use its Parsortix platform to develop an assay to measure AR status throughout clinical studies and during follow-up, based on circulating tumor cells (CTCs). Development will take place at the firm's Guildford, UK, laboratory.

Angle expects to complete this project in the first quarter of 2025 and follows another supplier agreement with AstraZeneca, announced last month, to develop and validate a method for the detection of micronuclei in CTCs using its existing DNA damage response assay.

"This is further validation of Angle's Parsortix system which shows potential for long-term large-scale revenues in bringing innovative new cancer drugs to the market," Angle CEO Andrew Newland said of the new agreement in a statement. "We anticipate that success in this first phase of assay development may lead to much larger contracts for use of the assay in clinical trials."