Amoy Diagnostics, AstraZeneca Partner to Advance PARP Inhibitor CDx For Maintenance Indication

NEW YORK – Chinese diagnostics firm Amoy Diagnostics said Monday that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to advance its AmoyDx HRD Complete Panel as a companion diagnostic for the pharma firm's PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib).

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Olaparib is approved in China for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with HRD-positive advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have a complete or partial response to first-line chemotherapy in combination with bevacizumab.

Under the agreement, AmoyDx's assay, once approved, would serve as the CDx for the drug in this indication.

AmoyDx announced last year that it was working with AstraZeneca on companion diagnostic projects and disclosed this week that the companies' global collaboration agreement was initially signed in late 2021.