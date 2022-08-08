Logo

Alercell to Distribute Amoy Diagnostic Ros1 Gene Fusion Detection Kit in US

Aug 08, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Alercell said Monday that it has begun distributing Amoy Diagnostics' ROS1 gene fusion detection kit under a master distribution agreement the two companies signed last month.

Amoy's kit is a real-time PCR assay for the qualitative detection of 14 ROS1 gene fusions in RNA extracted from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tumor samples. These fusions define a unique molecular subset of non-small cell lung cancer.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but Alercell said the tests are now available through its corporate office in Bozeman, Montana. They are initially for research-use only pending clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Alercell has signed similar distribution deals in the past, including an agreement with Zeesan Biotech this April for that firm's leukemia fusions screening and genotyping kit.

 

