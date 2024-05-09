Akoya Biosciences, NeraCare Partner to Develop Melanoma Tests

NEW YORK – Spatial biology company Akoya Biosciences and German prognostic test developer NeraCare said Thursday that they have inked an exclusive agreement to develop assays for skin cancer.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will codevelop tests that combine Akoya's PhenoImager HT platform and NeraCare's Immunoprint assay for patient stratification and therapy selection in early-stage melanoma patients.

"The PhenoImager HT platform, with its powerful multiplex immunofluorescence capabilities, is an excellent match for our Immunoprint assay," NeraCare Cofounder Friedrich Ackermann said in a statement. "This combination enables precise and efficient spatial phenotyping while using a minimal number of tissue sections."

"Immunoprint has demonstrated unparalleled clinical utility to identify high-risk patients, and our collaboration is a critical first step towards helping to serve the unmet need to increase therapeutic intervention for patients with this life-threatening disease," Akoya CEO Brian McKelligon said in a statement.